KINGSPORT — Police are searching for a man who attempted to hot-wire an SUV at the Kingsport Podiatry office last month.
The owner of the vehicle reported a vandalism and an attempted theft on July 21, according to information from the Kingsport Police Department. An investigation found a window had been shattered on a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, and the ignition and steering column had been stripped in an apparent attempt to hot-wire the vehicle, police say.
A review of surveillance footage showed the same suspect at the location at two times: first in the evening of July 17 and again the following morning. Police say the suspect appears to be slim and have a beard, and in one of the photos, he is wearing a shirt with the phrase “Stand for Something” printed on the back.
If you have information about this person, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.