NORTON — Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a Tuesday evening hit-and-run incident at the Norton Walmart.
Witnesses said a charcoal gray or black Ford Explorer struck a man and his 5-year-old daughter, who was in a shopping cart, around 6:38 p.m. The man was hit in the leg and the girl was uninjured, according to dispatchers. The victim refused treatment.
Norton Police Sgt. Bucky Culbertson said officers are collecting video footage from the area around Walmart. Witnesses said an older man was driving the Explorer and a dog was riding in the front seat when the vehicle drove away.