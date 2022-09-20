A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools and those involved could face charges, police said.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
“This lie led to multiple, completely unnecessary, school lockdowns and a significant waste of valuable time and law enforcement resources searching for a potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect that did not exist,” Patton said.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday when police received a call about shots being fired around the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets. That led to a lockdown of Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Jefferson, Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools.
Patton later said that two people were injured during the incident with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Patton, police learned that two people were involved in the shooting, which turned out to be accidental.
Two people were believed to have been struck by the same bullet, he said. One person apparently accidentally discharged the gun and the bullet struck the person in the hand. It then went through and struck the second person.
“In an effort to cover up the misdeed, the two people fabricated a false narrative that a third individual had shot them and then fled on foot with the gun into the surrounding neighborhood,” Patton said.
Patton said the gun has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.