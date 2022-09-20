Alleged shooting 5

Kingsport Police officers walk in a grassed area off of Elm Street, near the Fort Henry Mall. A shooting allegedly occurred at Cypress and Ash streets shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. 

 Tessa Worley tworley@timesnews.net

A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools and those involved could face charges, police said.

Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.

