Police say grandmother was passed out on drugs while babysitting 2-year-old

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County woman who was supposed to be babysitting her 2-year-old granddaughter Sunday evening was charged with child neglect after she was allegedly found passed out on drugs while the toddler was roaming her apartment complex.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Pinkston responded to the apartment complex at 213 Reno St. on a complaint of an adult female passed out and a small child unattended.
Pinkston reportedly located Sarah Alice Testerman, 42, “passed out in a chair” in front of the apartment where she resides.
A neighbor reported that she had the child who Testerman was supposed to be babysitting.
“(The neighbor) stated that around 8 p.m. a 2-year-old child came into her apartment,” Pinkston stated in his report. “(The neighbor) stated she observed Ms. Testerman passed out in a chair in front of Apt. 2 … that she tried to wake Ms. Testerman several times and could not.”
After several attempts, Pinkston and RPD Officer Mark Cook were able to awaken Testerman, whom Pinkston then reportedly observed to have slurred speech and be unsteady on her feet.
Testerman allegedly admitted that she had taken Subutex strips, and when asked about the location of her granddaughter, she reportedly replied that the child was at a daycare center on Depot Street.
A case worker with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services responded to the scene.
Aside from child neglect, Testerman was also charged with public intoxication. She was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held on $2,000 bond pending a July 20 court date.
Testerman was also ordered to submit to a drug test. As of Tuesday, she remained held in the Hawkins County Jail.
At the time of her arrest, Testerman was on probation from a Sessions Court conviction in October for misdemeanor assault.
Testerman also has charges pending from an arrest this past January including driving on a revoked license, speeding, no insurance, and registration violations. She was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Wednesday on those charges from January.