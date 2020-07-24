KINGSPORT -- Police are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lynn Garden Drive and Sullivan Street in Kingsport.
Three trucks were involved in the accident, according to a Times News reporter on the scene. A Chevy S10 pickup truck turned into the path of a blue Silverado pickup, colliding, and then pushed into a third black Silverado truck stopped at the red light.
The driver of the S10 crawled out of the damaged vehicle and fled into the nearby woods, and police are currently searching for him. A female in the blue truck was transported to a hospital for observation, while the driver of the black truck didn't require medical attention.
The Times News reporter on the scene says no one appeared to suffer series injuries, but there may be delays at that intersection.