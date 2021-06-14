Johnson City police confirmed Monday that one person had died and another was in custody following an early-morning shooting at a convenience store.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 607 Twin Oaks Drive in the parking lot of the RoadRunner Shell station, which also houses Dunkin Donuts and a laundromat. The building is near Milligan Highway's crossing of State Route 67.
Public Information Officer Heather Brack said that two men met at that location to go together to another location to retrieve property from a third person.
The two men got into an argument, and one shot the other, she said.
“An argument ensued between the two. One shot fired. The victim was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where he later died,” Brack said, adding that the two men knew each other.
“One person is in custody.”
As of 11:30 a.m. Monday police had not released the identity of the man who died pending notification to his family. Information about the man in custody had also not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the JCPD Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.