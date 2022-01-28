KINGSPORT — Police are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing a pickup from the parking lot of East Stone Commons 10 days ago.
According to a media release, around 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen while it was parked unoccupied on North Eastman Road.
Police said the keys were left inside.
The following afternoon, the truck was found abandoned in the parking lot of a downtown apartment complex. Surveillance footage in the area recorded a white man walking away from the truck after parking it.
The Kingsport Police Department released the accompanying photo of the suspect on Friday.
Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.