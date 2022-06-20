Police are looking for a Kingsport man suspected of stealing a food truck trailer from a local car wash last week.
Adam D. Moorefield, 34, has a warrant for his arrest for a charge of possession of stolen property over $10,000, authorities said.
Kingsport police said he is aware of the charges, but they have not been able to find him.
According to a press release, Kingsport police were called around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the 4000 block of Fort Henry Drive to take a report on the theft of a mobile restaurant food truck trailer.
The owner of the trailer, who also owned the car wash, told police that he had parked the trailer in one of the car wash stalls and thought that the trailer had been stolen between noon and 4:30 p.m.
The value of the trailer was estimated to be $40,000.
Authorities said they found probable cause that Moorefield took the trailer.
Detectives said they have not yet recovered the trailer. It is a black Homesteader, 7 feet X 14 feet, enclosed with a tandem axle utility trailer.
Police said the decals and license plate have been removed.
Moorefield is described as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.