The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department, kept 29 grams of heroin from reaching local streets earlier this week, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
The release included the following:
An ongoing drug investigation prompted law enforcement to conduct a traffic stop of Heather Thompson, 36, of Erwin, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
Police described Thompson as "a known distributor of controlled substances" and stated she had an active arrest warrant for possession of Schedule I with intent to sale or deliver and maintaining a dwelling where a controlled substance is stored or kept.
During the traffic stop, deputies used a K-9 and the K-9 indicated to the presence of illegal narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
During the search, the sheriff's office said, deputies recovered an amount of heroin from Thompson. In addition, Thompson was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and $6,936.00 in cash.
When Thompson arrived at the Sullivan County Jail, the sheriff's office said, she was found to be in possession of an additional amount of heroin - in total, she allegedly had in her possession 29 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of $8,700.00.
Heather Thompson was arrested on the above charges and she as of Wednesday afternoon remained in the Sullivan County Jail without bond.
The cash was seized by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
In concluding the press release, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office extended its gratitude to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and to the Kingsport Police Department for their continued support in combating the drug epidemic in Sullivan County.