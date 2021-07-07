KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department has identified the two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Miller Village Apartments on Monday.
The two men are Darius Woodbury, 26, and Curtis Thompson, 25, both of Kingsport. Woodbury and Thompson are at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. The gunfire took place in the parking lot near the 3800 block of Eastline Drive shortly before midnight on Monday, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
During the exchange, Thompson sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the two men knew each other from a previous altercation.
Furthermore, a stray bullet shattered the window of an apartment, went through a television set and lodged into an interior wall, police say. Fortunately, no innocent bystanders were injured, a press release states.
On Wednesday, Kingsport detectives obtained warrants charging both men for their role in the exchange - Woodbury with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Thompson with felony reckless endangerment.
If you have information about either man, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.