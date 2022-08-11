More than half a million dollars in stolen property has been recovered and eight people are facing felony charges in a northeast Tennessee auto burglary ring, Kingsport police said Thursday.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said there were two active rings that stole nearly 50 motor vehicles and committed more than 120 auto burglaries since July 1.
The Kingsport Police Department worked along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, Johnson City Police Department, Mount Carmel Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department to uncover the ring.
Patton said in a press release that seven of the perpetrators were between 13 and 15 years old. Another one of the suspects just recently turned 18, he said.
The crews utilized a technique, called “carhopping,” where they targeted unlocked vehicles.
Police said the suspects would walk from vehicle to vehicle, lifting door handles. If the door was unlocked, they would steal from it. If the key were in the ignition, they would steal the car.
Police said the eight face charges of motor vehicle theft, auto burglary, vandalism and possession of stolen firearms.
Patton said that more than 100 cases have been cleared, $527,500 in stolen property has been recovered, 33 stolen vehicles and five stolen firearms.
“While several agencies and individuals played significant roles in this investigation, I want to specifically recognize Detective Robbie Mills and Detective Jason Powers of the KPD Criminal Investigations Division for their personal contributions to this case,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said in the release. “Their hard work and tireless dedication is noticed and appreciated.”
Kingsport police said to keep these crimes from occurring to never leave the vehicle unlocked, never leave the key or fob inside the vehicle, never leave the car running if you are not it in it and never leave items of value in plain sight in the car.
“By imploring citizens to practice basic strategies, we are absolutely not blaming the victims of these crimes,” Patton said. “These crimes are the responsibility of the criminals and the criminals alone, however, it is incumbent upon all law abiding citizens to do their part in helping prevent these crimes of opportunity from happening, especially if it is something as simple as locking a door.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.