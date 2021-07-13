BLOUNTVILLE — A 31-year-old man is jailed after admitting to possessing and transmitting child pornography, according to information released Tuesday by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Details included in the release:
• In April, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user was uploading content that appeared to be child pornography through the social media application, Snapchat.
• An investigation began into the matter and the image that triggered the tip as well as the account information for the user uploading the suspected child pornography images was obtained from Snapchat.
• Investigators were able to identify the account holder and obtained a search warrant for the residence of Oscar Vega, age 31, of Blountville.
• Vega admitted to possessing and transmitting child pornography. Further charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.
•Vega was arrested Tuesday morning and charged aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. As of Tuesday afternoon, Vega remained in the Sullivan County Jail and no bond had been set.