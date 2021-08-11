LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A barricade at a central Virginia jail was resolved Wednesday morning without incident, hours after inmates forced correctional officers out of a housing area and barricaded themselves in, police said.
Inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center in downtown Lynchburg gained control of a housing area of the jail on Tuesday evening, news outlets reported. The tactical unit and crisis negotiations team were called in and began communications with inmates to resolve the situation safely, Lynchburg Police Department Spokesperson Carrie Dungan said Tuesday night. At the time, there were no reports of hostages or injuries to inmates or correctional officers.
Police announced Wednesday morning that the barricade situation was resolved without incident and plan a news conference later to share additional information.