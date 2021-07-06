ROGERSVILLE — Tuesday marked three weeks since 5-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home, but there was nothing new to report regarding the search or the investigation.
The ground search command center in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County where she lived was shut down last week, but Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News on Tuesday his investigators are still working 24/7 on the case.
“There is no ground searching taking place at this time unless we get information that would warrant that,” Lawson said. “We’re still doing the follow-up investigation. We’re still following leads that come in through 1-800-TBI-FIND, plus leads that come in to our office.”
Lawson urged anyone with information about Summer’s location to contact his office at (423) 272-7121, although he noted that the social media speculation and rumors have been a hindrance.
“Everybody has an opinion or idea, but none of them pan out,” Lawson said.
Lawson also noted that there is no connection between Summer’s disappearance and the disappearance of Summer’s aunt, Rose Marie Bly, in Wisconsin in 2009.
On Aug. 21, 2009, Bly, the sister of Summer’s mother, Candus Wells, left her residence in northwest Polk County believed to be on her way to Cushing, Wisconsin. Bly has not been seen or heard from since.
“There’s nothing that ties those two together,” Lawson said. “That’s two separate incidents unfortunately in the same family.”
Summer was last seen at her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15 at about 6:30 p.m.
She stands 3 feet tall, and she is 40 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Church Hill Rescue Squad Capt. Tim Coup reported Tuesday that the reward fund for information leading to Summer’s recovery has grown to $37,415.
But Coup said that as of Tuesday there was no new information available regarding the search for Summer.
Aside from a $25,000 reward check that was mailed to the Times News by Kingsport resident David P. Garrahan, another $10,000 was contributed by T.R. Ward, and there’s an additional $2,415 in the reward account being managed by the CHRS.
“Once again we appreciate all agencies that were involved in the large-scale search operations locally and also out of state,” Coup said. “All of these people/agencies played such a integral part in accomplishing what we were able to in the time frame which we searched on a large scale. We will continue to have small crews available with our agency along with other in-county and local agencies who have voiced their guarantee to provide people at a moment’s notice.”
Coup added, “We have also been contacted by numerous out-of-state agencies that have assisted already that are also on standby if needed.”
Coup also expressed gratitude to the Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church for opening their entire property on Beech Creek Road to serve as the search command center.
Solomon’s Temple Church at the end of Beech Creek Road in Sullivan County was also acknowledged for allowing police and rescuers to utilize their parking lot for the Joint Information Center.
“The community outpouring of support was also greatly felt by providing meals to hydration and other necessities needed for the command staff and search crews,” Coup added.