JONESVILLE — Friday’s conviction of a Pennington Gap man accused of abducting and wounding the mother of his child marks two unique circumstances, according to the prosecutor.
Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said the jury conviction of 33-year-old Brandon Tyler Webb on malicious wounding and abduction charges may be the first criminal trial in the county not held in the courthouse.
According to court records, Webb attacked Baily Smith in her car in St. Charles on Sept. 25, 2019, punching her and cutting her above her eye before dragging her by the hair from the vehicle.
Cridlin said the five-day trial could not be held in the Jonesville courthouse because the courtroom did not meet Virginia Supreme Court guidelines issued last week for localities returning to jury trials after more than a year of COVID-19.
“Our courtroom really wasn’t big enough to accommodate the jury and court,” Cridlin said.
That led to coordinating with the Lee County School System for a larger venue: Lee High School’s auditorium.
“The school was gracious enough to sign on to the plan,” Cridlin said. “It was a little chaotic at first, coordinating with school activities, but we were able to make it work.”
Cridlin said the trial plan depended on successful cooperation between the school, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Southwest Regional Jail Authority, and Circuit Court staff. The court schedule adapted to school needs, he added. Friday’s session started later in the morning because the school needed the auditorium for graduation practice.
“We also had to make sure the jury did not see indications that he was being incarcerated,” said Cridlin. “To be fair to the defendant, the jury could not see him chained, and everyone did a good job of making sure everything was safe and secure.”
Frequent breaks for cleaning, sanitizing and jury hand washing also were a part of the trial routine under the state supreme court guidelines.
While the Webb case needed to be heard because of speedy trial issues for the defendant, Cridlin said he did not expect a similar trial situation soon.
“Things are moving in the right direction,” Cridlin said, adding that the Jonesville courthouse as an older building still has associated ventilation and space issues that need addressing before a finalized plan for jury trials. He said that loosening state restrictions in recent weeks and the possibility of more changes will help in planning.
The jury on Friday recommended a 20-year sentence for Webb on the malicious wounding charge and nine years for the abduction. With a July 1 change in state law on jury sentencing, Cridlin said the Webb trial could be the last in the county where a jury will recommend the sentence for a conviction.
“The judge makes the final decision on the sentence,” Cridlin said, "but we’re certainly going to argue for the jury recommendation. That sentence reflects the community’s position.”
Webb is scheduled for sentencing on June 29.