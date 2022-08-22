featured breaking Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pedestrian was struck on Lynn Garden Drive Monday afternoon and the person was transported to an area hospital, a police spokesman said.Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said the collision happened around the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive when a vehicle hit the pedestrian.The pedestrian suffered injuries, Patton said.Patton said police are still investigating the incident.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tom Patton Pedestrian Police Lynn Garden Spokesman Kingsport Police Department Injury Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR