BLOUNTVILLE — A Kingsport man sentenced to prison last year after being arrested multiple times for harassing women and making them feel uncomfortable has been denied parole.
Albert Joseph Toronjo, now 69, pleaded guilty in February 2019 to five counts of aggravated stalking.
He was no stranger to local law enforcement.
Since June 2014, Kingsport police had issued multiple warnings about Toronjo and his tactics. He allegedly systematically targeted the elderly and recently widowed, making unwelcome visits to their homes and sexual advances. Sometimes he would pose as a handyman looking for work.
In September 2014, Toronjo entered guilty pleas to a variety of misdemeanor charges, all related to the harassment of females in Sullivan County. He was released from jail in January 2016 — but within two weeks, the KPD warned he “may already be up to his old antics.”
By August 2017, Toronjo had been arrested four times in Kingsport, with the last being a charge of aggravated stalking. In 2018 he was arrested in Hawkins County after allegedly knocking on women’s doors repeatedly.
Toronjo’s Sullivan County charges were later bound over to a grand jury and he had been scheduled to go to trial before his guilty pleas. His sentencing for four separate cases of aggravated stalking, totaling four year and six months, was imposed on Feb. 8, 2019.
Toronjo had a parole review hearing on Sept. 15, was denied parole, and isn’t eligible for another such hearing until September 2021.
His sentence end date is Sept. 12, 2023, and Toronjo is incarcerated at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, a state facility.