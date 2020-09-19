Auto burglary 1

KINGSPORT — Nearly $6,000 worth of power tools, fishing gear and clothing was stolen from the bed of a pickup in a Walmart parking lot, Kingsport police say.

Authorities are now asking for your help in identifying the thief.

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the theft took place around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Walmart located on Fort Henry Drive. Surveillance video captured footage of a white male suspect believed to be responsible for the crime taking the unsecured items.

Police say the suspect was traveling in a white Ford Expedition that was driven by a white female accomplice.

If you can identify either suspect or know their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.