KINGSPORT — Nearly $6,000 worth of power tools, fishing gear and clothing was stolen from the bed of a pickup in a Walmart parking lot, Kingsport police say.
Authorities are now asking for your help in identifying the thief.
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the theft took place around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Walmart located on Fort Henry Drive. Surveillance video captured footage of a white male suspect believed to be responsible for the crime taking the unsecured items.
Police say the suspect was traveling in a white Ford Expedition that was driven by a white female accomplice.
If you can identify either suspect or know their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.