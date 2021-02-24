NORTON — A tractor-trailer driver has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs after a head-on collision at the U.S. Route 23/Route 58A junction that injured another driver and killed a passenger on Monday.
According to Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch, Travis L. Toliver, 30, Jackson, Ohio, was driving a 1997 International 9400 tractor without a trailer at 1:04 a.m. northbound on U.S. 23 in the southbound lanes when it hit a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Amanda G. Pearson, 20, Big Stone Gap.
Crouch said the crash killed Pearson’s passenger, 22-year-old Perry S. Owens.
Pearson was taken by VSP Med-Flight helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Crouch said, while Toliver was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, both southbound lanes of U.S. Route 23 were closed until around 7:30 a.m. as emergency workers cleared the wreckage and the VSP investigated the crash.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp III said on Wednesday that he is working with VSP investigators and that additional charges are possible.
The crash remains under investigation.