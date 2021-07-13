One suspect in the July 5 Miller Village Apartments shooting was in custody Tuesday morning, while a second suspect remains at large.
The KPD reported that Curtis Thompson, 25, of Kingsport turned himself in Tuesday on the outstanding arrest warrant of felony reckless endangerment. He was being held in the Kingsport City Jail awaiting arraignment.
The other suspect, Darius Woodbury, 26, of Kingsport remains at large wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Woodbury's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Information related to this or any other case can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us
The July 5, 2021 shots fired incident at Miller Village Apartments has been under constant investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division since the time it occurred.
According to the KPD, shortly before midnight, two suspects, now identified as Woodbury and Thompson, exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The suspects were already known to one another prior to the altercation. During the incident, Thompson sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Also during the incident, a stray bullet shattered the window of an apartment leased to, and occupied by, an uninvolved person.
According to the KPD, the bullet entered the apartment, went through a television, and lodged in an interior wall. No innocent bystanders sustained injury.
Miller Village Apartments is located in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive in Kingsport.