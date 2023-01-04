A convicted killer, who was once on death row facing electrocution, has been arrested in Kingsport.
Stephen Leon Williams, 71, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence. Police said methamphetamine was found in his possession.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Williams was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive.
Patton said it was an ongoing and active investigation and no more details would be released at this time.
Williams was convicted and sentenced to death row in 1981 for the first-degree murder of a Hawkins County man. Court records show the incident happened in January 1981 when police said the body of James Grizzle was found in a burned and his head severed from his body.
Williams lived in the home with Grizzle at the time. His conviction was later overturned and he was also paroled.
In 2020, another set of circumstances also touched Williams. An HVAC contractor discovered bones within a home that Williams once owned. An investigation showed no foul play and that the bones had apparently come from a casket before being transported to the property.
But authorities never discovered how the bones came to the Kingsport residence.