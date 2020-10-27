MOUNT CARMEL — Off-duty Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Kenneth Light may have saved a life or two Friday evening by getting a wrong-way driver on Highway 11-W stopped before he caused a head-on collision.
Light’s personal vehicle was totaled in the process when it was struck from behind.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the chain-reaction crash that involved six vehicles, the only one of which that wasn’t damaged was the 2009 Chevy Impala traveling in the wrong direction, driven by J.D. Gilreath, 86, of Church Hill.
MCPD Assistant Chief Scott Alley was among the first to arrive at the scene after the accident that occurred at 7:42 p.m. Friday.
Alley told the Times News on Monday that Gilreath was traveling east on 11-W in Mount Carmel when he attempted to make a left turn at the Belmont Avenue access to Main Street, which travels parallel to 11-W.
DRIVER THOUGHT HE WAS ON MAIN STREET
Gilreath reportedly told Alley his intent was to turn east on Main Street to go to Hardee’s.
Instead, Gilreath turned east onto the right lane of 11-W’s westbound traffic.
“When he got in front of Hardee’s, Kenny Light, who is one of our officers who was off duty in his personal vehicle, just happened to be going westbound and seen him,” Alley said. “Officer Light was able to get him stopped.”
Alley added, “At that point, officer Light exited his vehicle and tried to make contact with the elderly gentleman to try to get him to pull out of the travel lane and onto the shoulder of the highway. During that time another (westbound) vehicle came and rear-ended Kenny Light’s vehicle.”
The driver in the third vehicle, Sydney Stratton, 18, of Church Hill, reportedly exited her 2020 Hyundai Elantra to look at the damage. Light reportedly told her to get back into her car, and almost immediately after she was seated in her vehicle it was rear-ended by a brown sedan that subsequently fled the scene.
CHARGES PENDING
According to a THP report, two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
A 2008 Mercedes driven by Linda Kincaid, 65, of Church Hill, swerved to avoid a collision with Stratton’s vehicle and made “same direction side swipe” contact with a 2006 Chevy HHR driven by Robin White, 47, of Kingsport, whose vehicle ended up in the median ditch.
The crash was under investigation by Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. James Fillers, who indicated in his initial report that charges are pending against Gilreath.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. said the hit-and-run vehicle may have been identified by his department.
That information was turned over to Fillers, who was expected to attempt contact with that driver on Monday.
HOW DID THE CHAIN REACTION OCCUR?
Alley said, “It’s a straightaway with no blind spot. Where this happened isn’t near an intersection, and I can only assume you’re just not expecting a car to be stopped in the travel lane. By the time the female who hit Kenny’s car realized what was going on, it was too late. There was quite a few skidmarks ... from all the vehicles that were involved.”
WHAT IF LIGHT HADN’T BEEN THERE?
Alley said, “Considering the chain reaction that happened after he got the vehicle stopped, this could have very well been a fatality. The elderly gentleman probably would have continued on 11-W, and cars couldn’t get out of the way. He (Light) probably prevented a very serious crash if not a fatality. A gentleman his (Gilreath’s) age, if he’d been hit head on, there’s a good chance he wouldn’t have survived.”
Lunsford said, “The female who rear-ended Officer Light more than likely would have hit the senior head on.”
“HE ACTED SELFLESSLY, PUT HIMSELF IN DANGER”
Lunsford noted that as a result of the crash, Light lost his only vehicle, and because he only has liability insurance, he’s not expecting to receive any insurance compensation.
The loss of his vehicle is an added burden for Light because his wife is pregnant, and they have no way to get their other child to school.
“He acted selflessly, put himself in danger, and probably saved a couple of lives, and now he doesn’t have a vehicle,” Lunsford noted. “By doing the right thing, he put himself in a bad situation. We’re hoping the insurance company pays for damages, but we don’t know at this point.”