WISE — A Norton man will serve four years in prison for indecent liberties with a child.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III on Monday said that Vernon Reeves, 65, was sentenced Friday in Wise County Circuit Court to 10 years with six suspended in connection with a series of incidents between May and August 2019. According to Slemp, Reeves made “unwanted and inappropriate sexual advances” to the 15-year old female victim, including touching her, licking her ear and proposing four different times to perform sexual acts on her.
Slemp said the victim recorded one instance on her cell phone before giving the recording to investigators, with Reeves telling investigators that he did not touch the girl inappropriately but called his comments to her “trash talk.”
Reeves pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial relationship on Jan. 8.
“His words and actions amounted to grooming this child for sexual purposes,” Slemp said.
Reeves remains in the Duffield Regional Jail pending transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.