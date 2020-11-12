DUFFIELD — A single-vehicle crash in Scott County killed a Norton man Wednesday.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said that 71-year-old Thomas McGraw died at the scene of the crash on northbound U.S. Route 23, less than a mile north of the State Route 421/U.S. Route 58 intersection in Duffield.
McGraw was driving a 1973 Chevrolet Corvette around 3:50 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the highway. He apparently overcorrected before crossing both northbound lanes and overturning in the center median, Geller said.
State Trooper B.W. Barrett is investigating the crash.