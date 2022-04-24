NORTON — Friday’s domestic assault in Norton turned fatal Saturday with the death of one of the victims.
The Norton Police Department confirmed Sunday that one of the two victims died after Sean Daniel Roberts allegedly attacked them and fled the state.
A police spokesperson would not confirm whether the dead victim was a woman or a child found at the Virginia Avenue NE residence.
Roberts, 40, was arrested by a Wolfe County, Kentucky, sheriff’s deputy Saturday on charges of auto theft, public intoxication, giving false identity to a law enforcement officer, assault and resisting arrest. While Roberts was being held on $5,000 cash bond, a Three Forks Regional Jail spokesperson said he would also be held on four Virginia warrants against him.
Norton officers on Friday obtained warrants on four charges against Roberts — two each for misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and felony aggravated malicious wounding.
Wise County and Norton Common-wealth’s Attorney Steven Davis said Saturday that he will seek Roberts’ extradition this week.
According to Wise County Circuit Court records, Roberts had a conviction in 2010 for possession of a firearm by a felon and various motor vehicle violations from 2019 to 2021.
Norton and Virginia State Police investigators have not said what relationship Roberts had with the two victims, their identities or ages.
Police have not said what kind of weapon was used on the victims.
A Virginia State Police evidence technician was seen Friday removing a hammer from the residence.
Friday’s incident is the second fatal domestic assault in Norton in two weeks, after what investigators believe was an April 10 murder-suicide that left a married couple and the wife’s mother dead.