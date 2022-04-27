BEATTYVILLE, Kentucky — The man accused of assaulting a woman and child in Norton remains jailed in Kentucky.
Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, was arrested on unrelated charges in Wolfe County, Kentucky, on Saturday — one day after the Norton assault, officials said. According to a press release from the city of Norton, the Norton Police Department and Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis, Roberts did not waive extradition during a hearing in Kentucky on Tuesday. Now, the release said, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will need to send a request to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in order for the suspect to be returned to Virginia. Once approved, the governor’s warrant will be served.
One of the two victims died from injuries sustained during the assault, officials confirmed on Sunday. Norton and Virginia State Police investigators have not revealed what relationship Roberts had with the two victims, their identities or ages. Officials have also yet to name a weapon used in the attack.
Norton police officers responded to a domestic assault at 711 Virginia Ave. NE around 4:25 a.m. on Friday. After speaking with witnesses, officials believe that Roberts had seriously injured an adult female and a child, the release said. A Virginia State Police evidence technician was seen Friday removing a hammer from the residence.
Norton officers on Friday obtained warrants on four charges against Roberts: two each for misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and felony aggravated malicious wounding.
Roberts was arrested by a Wolfe County, Kentucky, sheriff’s deputy Saturday on charges of auto theft, public intoxication, giving false identity to a law enforcement officer, assault and resisting arrest. He is currently being held at Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville, Kentucky.
The release said no additional information will be provided until the extradition process is complete and Roberts has returned to Virginia.