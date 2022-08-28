FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Six local law enforcement officials attended a School Violence and Safety Summit on Thursday, an event co-sponsored by the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.
The keynote speaker was the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook shootings nearly a decade ago.
In attendance at the inaugural summit were 110 sheriffs and chiefs from across the state, representing agencies large, medium and small. Sheriff Dusty Rhoades hosted the event at the Williamson County Public Safety Center in Franklin.
Sullivan County Sheriff and Division I Sheriff’s Association Vice President Jeff Cassidy, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps, Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw and East Tennessee State University Police Chief Cesar Gracia attended the summit.
“Both TSA and TACP represent law enforcement officers in Tennessee responsible for public safety, including school safety, and are focused on a collaborative approach to improved safety and responses to school violence,” a news release from the event said.
Keynote speaker Michele Gay, whose daughter Josephine was killed Dec. 14, 2012, in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, is co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools. The shootings at the Newtown, Connecticut, school killed 28 and injured two.
“We are excited to be in Tennessee and see the commitment and dedication of these law enforcement leaders as they address school violence and safety,” Gay said. As a mother, educator and school safety leader, she advocates improving safety and security in schools and communities across the United States.
She said, “The importance of having first responders discussing school violence and safety is a tribute to their concern for the safety of children across the great state of Tennessee.”
Joining Gay were Matthew Schneider, U.S. Department of Justice COPS Office assistant director, and Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers.
The summit also:
• Identified steps to break down information and training scenarios to encourage more collaborative efforts.
• Discussed legislative needs and potential funding opportunities.
• Discussed several possible physical site security improvements.
• Discussed the underutilization of innovative technology solutions as they relate to improved school safety.
• Discussed key preparation steps based on lessons learned from acts of violence in schools across the country.
The event was the first of a series of summits to be co-sponsored by the two law enforcement groups to bring attention to school violence and safety, with meaningful steps to address the challenges. Plans for the next summit will include state-based law enforcement, training officials from state and local agencies and educational leaders
During the summit, sheriffs and chiefs discussed challenges and threats to the safety of children in every community of Tennessee. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, President of the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, described the joint effort as “a first of its kind to talk about common sense approaches to address school violence and safety.” Bryan added, “Law enforcement is working to ensure that our public schools are safe for our children to learn and our teachers are dedicated to educating and protecting all children and together we can improve the safety of our children and address the violence that does occur in our schools”.
Chief Deborah Faulkner, President of the TACP said that “TSA and TACP are the first responders to all public safety issues in all 95 counties and more than 350 municipalities, including schools; so it just makes sense we work together as we are closest to the challenges and problems”.
Initial recommendations from sheriffs and chiefs included development of resources to appropriately respond to active shooters. “In most cases active shooters are short term events, most often not lasting more than 3 to 5 minutes, so the first responders need to be prepared and not wait on tactical teams to deploy,” Bryan said.
A key finding presented during the summit is the need for state and local funding to support the training and equipping of local law enforcement to prepare for acts of violence against children or other hazards that threaten their welfare.
“Local law enforcement agencies are the first responders to all violent acts in local communities and it is critical we demonstrate to the public we are deeply concerned about school violence and safety and taking steps to be better prepared to respond to all incidents,” TSA Executive Director and retired Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said. “The next summit meetings will expand our collaborative efforts to determine best practices, needed resources and legislative actions needed to strengthen and prepare local law enforcement to appropriately respond to school violence and safety issues.”