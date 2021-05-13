BLOUNTVILLE — Rachel Joann Wells, 31, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Rickey Busick, 45, according to information released Thursday morning by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Other information released by the SCSO so far:
• Wells is jailed with a bond of $1 million.
• The murder investigation from which the charge stems continues and no further information will be released at this time.
• The sheriff's office responded to a report at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday that a man had been shot at a residence in the 400 block of Gaines Street, in the Orebank area near Kingsport.
• Deputies arrived at the scene and located the suspect, now identified as Wells, being detained with the help of bystanders. Deputies immediately took Wells into custody.
• Busick lived at the residence and apparently Wells had been staying there a short while.