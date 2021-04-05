BLOUNTVILLE — It was his mother.
Angela Kimberlin, 52, 429 Hooven St. was the victim of a murder at that residence on Good Friday morning, according to information released by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
The sheriff's office said Angela Kimberlin is the mother of Emmet Kimberlin, 33, who was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder in Angela Kimberlin's death.
The sheriff’s office received a call about 10:20 a.m. reporting a murder at the residence.
Responding officers found the body outside in front of the house, and witnesses said Kimberlin had driven away from the neighborhood — off Orebank Road a short distance northeast of Cleek Road — in a green 1990s Honda CRV, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.
The sheriff’s office released a booking photo of Kimberlin from a prior arrest in an effort to seek public assistance in locating him and he was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Speaking to reporters at the scene Friday, Cassidy said that a domestic situation between the victim and Kimberlin preceded the death and that the sheriff’s office had responded to calls at the residence in the past.