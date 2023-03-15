Joie T. Dawes

Joie T. Dawes

A Kingsport woman facing a first-degree murder charge for killing her mother told police she strangled the woman before setting their house on fire and leaving.

Joie T. Dawes, 43, also faces charges of aggravated arson and tampering or fabricating evidence.

