GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police conducted a drug roundup on Monday that resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects.
A Scott County grand jury convened and found evidence to return a true bill resulting in 127 indictments on 39 people in two different states, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The charges stem from the distribution of drugs by individuals in the county that included prescription painkillers, marijuana and methamphetamine.
The roundup was a team effort of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, the Virginia State Police and the Scott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the news release stated.