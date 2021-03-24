KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in identifying several shoplifting suspects who stole various items from the porches of two homes, a convenience store and both local Walmart Supercenters.
All of the cases are unrelated and the suspects were each caught on surveillance video during their respective crimes. Kingsport police said identifying one of these suspects could potentially help solve a case.
Here’s a quick summary of where the thefts took place and some highlights from each crime.
• Belk’s in the Fort Henry Mall. A store employee told police that around 1:20 p.m. on March 3 he attempted to stop a white male who had stolen $50 worth of socks and underwear that he concealed in his jacket. The suspect left the scene on foot.
• Konnarock Road residence. A women reported to the police that someone stole a reindeer ornament worth $50 from her back porch on Dec. 15. The theft took place around 3 a.m. and video footage shows two women taking items from the porches of several, nearby residents.
• Lamont Street residence. According to police, an unknown white female took a package from a home containing $50 worth of fake flowers. The theft took place around 11:30 a.m. on March 14, with the suspect looking directly into the Ring camera.
• Roadrunner Market on John B. Dennis Highway. While reviewing the store’s surveillance cameras back in January, the store manager noticed a white male enter the store around 4 a.m. and steal several lottery tickets. The man then walked around the store, stealing other items, including a flashlight, several cans of Red Bull, three Moon Pies and a large pack of Jack Link beef jerky. Police say the man then left the scene in a maroon four-door Dodge pickup truck with a silver toolbox.
• Walgreens on Fort Henry Drive. On Jan. 4, an employee told police a white female came into the store, placed numerous items in a shopping basket and then left without paying. The theft took place around 9 p.m. that day and it is not know what the women stole, only that it was probably worth less than $100.
• Walgreens on West Stone Drive. According to the manager, two white men came into the store around 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 and opened a number of boxes and packages and stole the contents, including a Bulldog razor, some Edge shaving cream, a nylon charger, some moisturizer and eye cream. The stolen items were worth approximately $85.
• Walmart on Fort Henry Drive. Loss prevention told police that around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, an unknown man scanned various items at the self-checkout register, then left the store without paying for them. Total value of the items was $135.
• Walmart on Stone Drive. A loss prevention officer saw on camera a white male conceal a $35 smartwatch in his jacket pocket around 4 p.m. on Feb. 3. When the officer approached the man and attempted to get him to walk back to the office, the suspect refused and said “Call the police. I’ve done nothing wrong.” The man then left the store in a red, older model car.
• Walmart on Stone Drive. Kingsport police received a call from the store around 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 about a man and a woman who were in the process of running away from loss prevention. According to loss prevention, the couple had placed multiple items inside a tote bin, went through the self-checkout line, paying for the tote, but not the contents. About $155 worth of items was stolen.
If you have information about any of these thefts or know any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link — www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.