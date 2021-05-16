MOUNT CARMEL — As summer kicks off and families hit the road for vacation, the Mount Carmel Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”
From May 24 through June 6, participating agencies across Tennessee will increase seat belt enforcement as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide mobilization.
“Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe in the car,” said MCPD Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. “But it’s more than that. Buckling up is the law. Our law enforcement officers see the consequences of not buckling up. We see the loss of life. Often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. This should be automatic.”
According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, 403 people killed in traffic crashes in the state last year were not wearing a seat belt. This represents approximately 33% of the state’s total traffic fatalities in 2020.
According to the NHTSA, in 2019, 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States.
In that same year, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing seat belts.
That is why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement.
Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt violations and writing citations both day and night.