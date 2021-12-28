GREENEVILLE — A Morristown man who stole the identity of a long-deceased distant cousin has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and firearms charges.
Michael Fields faced a four-count information in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, charging him with bank fraud, false use of a Social Security number, aggravated identify theft and possession of a firearm by a user or addict.
Fields pleaded guilty in September and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
According to the plea agreement, Fields stole the identity of Rusty Douglas Mayberry in order to get a job in Ohio. He was unable to do so because of previous criminal convictions, Fields told law enforcement agents.
Mayberry was born in October 1977 and died of heart failure in Cincinnati in September 1983 at the age of 5, according to an Ohio death certificate. Fields admitted to federal agents the child was a distant cousin of his and that he located the child’s birth certificate as part of a genealogy search.
Prosecutors say Fields opened a savings account in February 2013 with the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union in Jefferson City using Mayberry’s date of birth and social security number. In July 2019, Fields secured a $1,000 loan at the TVA ECU in Morristown for auto repairs and a vacation.
Fields also used Mayberry’s personal information in April 2015 and December 2017 to obtain a Tennessee driver’s license in Mayberry’s name, according to court records.
In September 2020, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Fields, and a warrant was executed at his Morristown apartment.
At that time, Fields told federal agents he had both firearms and drugs at his apartment. Agents found distribution quantities of heroin, meth and marijuana in the apartment, along with two pistols.
Fields told federal agents some of the drugs were for his personal use and others were for sale. Fields further admitted to being a habitual user of meth and marijuana, using the drugs on a weekly and near-daily basis, respectively.