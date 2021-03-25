BLOUNTVILLE — U.S. Marshalls and deputies and vice detectives of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office seized more than $8,200 worth of drugs, and drug paraphernalia, from a residence on Weaver Branch Road on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants and drug-related charges, Cassidy said in a press release issued Thursday afternoon. Details from the release:
• On March 24, 2021 Sullivan County deputies, along with SCSO Vice detectives and the U.S. Marshalls responded to 540 Weaver Branch Road for the apprehension of Michael Graybeal on a federal warrant, "as well as being known to be involved with the illegal distribution of drugs in Sullivan County."
• Paige Swain, 31, of that address and "also wanted on several outstanding warrants," was located outside the residence.
• Graybeal, 33, also of that address, was located inside the residence and taken into custody.
• Inside the residence officers observed in plain view drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
• Based on "the known history of Graybeal's drug distribution" a search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence.
• Detectives recovered a glass cooking dish, smoking pipe, 21 syringes, two digital scales, .8 grams of marijuana, four gabapentin pills, six buprenorphine strips, and one container along with two plastic baggies containing approximately 133 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
• The street value of the drugs found in the residence is approximately $8,242.00.
• Graybeal was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and charges in Sullivan County are pending.
• Swain was taken into custody by the Sullivan County Sheriff Office in reference to three failure to appear warrants for drug related charges.
Charges
— Michael Lee Graybeal: federal arrest warrant/drug charges pending.
— Paige Swain: failure to appear arrest warrant (times three); maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold; manufacture, deliver, sale, possession of meth; Schedule III drug violation; Schedule V drug violation; simple possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia.