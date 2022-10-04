MOORESBURG — A Mooresburg man was charged with attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly attempted to shoot his neighbor in the head over an altercation about his dogs.

According to a police report by Deputy Benjamin Shanks, on Thursday at around 10:43 p.m., officers with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house on Dean Road in Mooresburg regarding a shooting.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video