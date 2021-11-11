WISE — A coordinated sweep by Southwest Virginia law enforcement has already netted almost a third of about 55 suspects on various methamphetamine and other drug-related charges.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III announced the initial results of Operation COVID Cleanup Wednesday after a morning of arrests mostly in Wise County and Norton involving the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force; sheriff’s departments in Wise, Lee and Scott counties; the Norton Police Department; town police departments in Wise County; and the Virginia State Police.
Wise County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Russ Cyphers said about 30 officers from various agencies had arrested 16 people by 3 p.m. Wednesday, with no injuries or incidents in those arrests. Officers will continue finding and arresting suspects in the coming days, he added.
Slemp said about three-quarters of the charges involve methamphetamine possession, distribution, conspiracy and related firearms charges. The investigations related to indictments and the arrests on many of the charges have taken as long as two years, he added.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has really made our jobs more difficult,” said Slemp, noting the name of Wednesday’s operation. “It’s pretty much shut down the court system in the course of the last two years. Changes to Virginia law have made the job of prosecutors and law enforcement officers more difficult. It makes it more difficult for law enforcement to gather evidence and to disrupt the illegal trade of narcotics.”
Slemp said names of those arrested are being withheld until the operation progresses to avoid tipping off other suspects. Many arraignments in Wise County General District Court could happen as soon as Monday and Tuesday, he said.
“This is an effort to continue cleaning up our community from the scourge of drugs, to restore hope to the hopeless, to hold offenders accountable, and to eradicate poison from our streets,” said Slemp.
Slemp credited citizen tips and reports of suspicious behavior in helping many of the investigations leading to Wednesday’s arrests.
“Thankfully, we’re not seeing a lot of manufacturing,” Slemp said when asked about the kinds of arrests in Wednesday’s sweep, “but the unfortunate result is that meth is abundant. People are getting it in, it’s cheap, and it’s being trafficked into our region.”
Cyphers said that, since Wednesday’s arrests did not include meth manufacturing setups, officers encountered no hazardous materials situations other than handling of any seized drugs.
Wednesday’s operation comes after an overall slowdown in law enforcement investigations and the court system during the pandemic, Slemp said. That has led to a backlog of criminal cases for investigation and prosecution.
“All these challenges are significant, but we are not discouraged,” Slemp said.