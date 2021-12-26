It wasn’t that many months ago that the conversations around drug abuse in Northeast Tennessee centered squarely on one issue: opioids.
Big Pharma saw lawsuits dropping on them like a brutal hailstorm. Opioid overdoses sometimes overran emergency rooms. Clinics scrambled to treat the addicted.
Oh, but how quickly things changed.
Today, opioids have faded into the distance and methamphetamines — meth, for short — dominate the addiction and law enforcement conversation. It was that abrupt swing over a relatively brief period that prompted the Times News series “Meth Mountain,” which begins publication today and will publish over the next four days.
“Is it really that big of a deal that you need to devote four days to the issue?” you might ask.
You will see that the answer is an unequivocal “Yes.”
Let’s look at some federal crime statistics for the United States Sentencing Commission Fiscal Year 2020 Report:
Of more than 64,000 federal cases reported nationwide, 26.1% were drug offenders. In Tennessee, the percentage of drug offenders in federal cases was 44.2%. That’s disturbing for the state. But in the Eastern District of Tennessee, the number jumps to a terrifying 60.3%.
Of the cases mentioned above, meth was the primary drug in 47.7% of cases nationally. Here in the Eastern District, it’s 78.8% of federal drug cases.
Nationwide, there were 16,390 drug-trafficking cases. Tennessee accounted for 518 of them. The Eastern District saw 365 of those 518 cases.
So we simply shift resources to address the shift in the drug of choice, right?
If it were only that simple. But no. Not even close.
Identifying the source of meth is a far different task than identifying the source of opioids. Law enforcement officials we interviewed, as you will see, find almost no likenesses in dealing with the distribution of the products nor in dealing with addicts.
Clinicians we interviewed will tell you they could treat opioid addicts who wished to be treated. Meth addicts, on first use, dive into an all-consuming personal hell from which there is, more often than not, no return. You will hear from one person many of you know who did return through sheer determination and with an unparalleled support system. His story is not the norm, but it is one of hope.
Lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels struggle with the simple question, “What can we do?” So far, the answers have been few. That’s not a criticism because, as you will see, the problem presents a complex set of issues that transcends borders, economics and social classes. Trying to address one of those issues is tough. Trying to tackle all three is, well, confounding at best simply due to the nature of the drug, the source, the distribution network and the speed with which meth gets a stranglehold on its victims.
None of us wanted to write or publish the “Meth Mountain” series. None of us wanted to admit that Tennessee’s Eastern District is the epicenter of the methamphetamine problem.
But here we are in the bull’s-eye. And without bringing a problem and all its complexities to light, there’s no hope of addressing the debilitating consequences in any meaningful way.
“Meth Mountain” brings stories of horrifying addiction, unfathomable statistical data and pleas for help from law enforcement and the courts.
“Meth Mountain” isn’t a feel-good series. It’s real. It’s raw. It’s terrifying. But it’s necessary.