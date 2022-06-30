WISE — Teresa Meade’s experience with law enforcement consisted of setting up Neighborhood Watch programs as a citizen volunteer when she applied for a job with then-Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes.
Meade ends that career Thursday, after rising from a crime prevention officer to patrol deputy, then to lieutenant as she spent 20 years overseeing the department’s recertification cycles.
“When the position for crime prevention officer opened, I applied for it and became a deputy on July 1, 1996,” Meade recalled Wednesday. “They let me build the job around what I wanted to do for the community.”
Building a job saw Meade take on several tasks — DARE instructor, instructor in self-defense for women and children, patrol deputy, forensic interviewer in child abuse and sexual abuse/assault cases — as her responsibilities grew and her rank advanced.
“I had already taken some crime prevention courses when I started with the sheriff’s office,” said Meade, “and I was able to get certified. It was a great opportunity to help make people safer.”
With seven years teaching DARE classes in Wise County schools, Meade said she has seen that time come full circle.
“We’ve been blessed with 12 of my former DARE students being hired by the department,” Meade said. “It’s wonderful when you see them and they look at you and say, ‘I remember you. You taught in DARE class.’ ”
In Oakes’ and current Sheriff Grant Kilgore’s administrations, Meade became the department’s accreditation manager. Overseeing state certification of the department’s personnel, policies and equipment, she said it has been less work and more opportunity to tell officials the department’s successes in meeting standards and serving the community.
“When we started the accreditation process, (former chief deputy) Gene Vanover put me to work helping with it,” Meade said, “and I became the accreditation manager for the past 20 years.”
Meade worked with Kilgore when he was Oakes’ final chief deputy, and she credits him with supporting and working toward reaccreditation through the last two decades.
“It’s a chance to share with others the hard work and dedication our officers give every day,” said Meade. “Even though I’m retiring now, I didn’t want to leave Grant in the lurch when he was elected. I’d never have left him hanging.”
Meade said her mother — a former rescue squad worker — “lived vicariously” through watching her work as a deputy.
“She’d call me every night after work and ask me what adventure I had that day,” Meade said with a laugh.
Meade once was asked on a Virginia State Police helicopter search to find a stolen four-wheeler because she had lived in the area. After the crew found it, Meade said, they asked her if they could do anything for her.
“We flew over my parents’ house and circled around,” said Meade. “My dad came out with a pair of binoculars, and I held my arm in the window so they could see my jacket patch. He started waving back, and my mom came out in her housecoat and started waving back at me too. It was a great day.”
Working on domestic abuse and child abuse cases has been difficult during her 26-year term.
“Those cases are heartbreaking, especially the child sexual abuse cases,” said Meade. “Being able to handle interviews and help bring out information, though, was an opportunity to make a difference in children’s lives.”
With retirement a day away, Meade said she is looking forward to spending time with her 11-year-old granddaughter and 2-year-old autistic grandson.
“He keeps me busy, and the work we did in the department’s Project Lifesaver helped me learn more about working with autistic persons,” said Meade. “He’s smart and handsome, and we spend most of our time together.”
Besides being a stay-at-home grandmother, Meade said she also looks forward to using the kayak her husband bought her and to spending more time refinishing furniture.
“We’ve got a house on Cherokee Lake now, but I’ll try to visit the department now and then and be there to offer advice to the deputies when they ask,” Meade said. “I’ve enjoyed watching those deputies who were kids in my DARE classes and watching their kids grow up too.”