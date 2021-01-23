WISE — A woman charged in a 2020 fatal car crash and a man accused of attempted murder after allegedly firing into an occupied home were among those indicted by a Wise County grand jury.
The grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday against 17 people for a total of 39 charges ranging from attempted first-degree murder to failure to appear on felony charges.
Laya Maude Belcher, 60, Wise, was indicted on charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, DUI and drinking while driving or open container in connection with a Sept. 23 two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 23, which resulted in the death of Sharon Dorton, 62, Big Stone Gap.
The manslaughter charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence with a one-year minimum sentence on conviction. The DUI charge is a misdemeanor with a 12-month jail term and/or a $2,500 fine on conviction, while the misdemeanor drinking charge carries a $250 fine.
Manuel Sotillo Soto, 27, no address, was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm at an occupied building and destruction of property in connection with an Oct. 12 incident near Norton, where he allegedly fired a rifle into an occupied dwelling.
The attempted murder charges each carry a 10-year maximum prison term on conviction. The firearm charge carries a mandatory three-year prison term and the destruction of property charge a maximum of five years. The firearm discharge count carries a maximum 10-year prison term.
Other indictments
Dustin Garcia, 28, and Judith Barrios, 69, both of Norton, were indicted on one count each of elderly abuse and neglect against Emma Jean Jaramillo in August. The charge carries a 10-year maximum prison term on conviction.
George Alexander Moore, aka Alex Moore, 50, Norton, was indicted on two counts of a sexually violent felon failing to register or re-register on second or subsequent offense and three counts of a sexually violent felon failing to register accounts on second or subsequent offense for incidents between November and January. Each of the charges carries a maximum of 10 years in prison on conviction.
Cecil Bobby Mullins, 34, Wise, was indicted on two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, three counts of possession of drugs while an inmate and one misdemeanor charge of possessing a Schedule III controlled substance.
The Schedule I/II possession charges each carry a 10-year maximum prison term and the inmate possession charges a maximum five-year term on conviction. The Schedule III possession charge carries a 12-month maximum sentence and/or $2,500 fine.
Joshua Eugene Spears, 38, Coeburn, was indicted on one charge of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, two counts of obstruction of justice and two misdemeanor counts of trespassing in connection with a Sept. 5 incident. The possession charge carries a maximum 10-year prison term while the obstruction and trespassing charges each carry a maximum 12-month sentence and/or $2,500 fine.
Michael Reshawn Taylor, 32, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one count of distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance, which carries a maximum prison term of 40 years on conviction.
Randy Short, 43, Top Most, Kentucky, was indicted on one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge of identity fraud and two misdemeanor counts of false identity to a law enforcement officer. The possession charge carries a 10-year maximum prison term and the misdemeanor charges each carry a 12-month sentence and/or $2,500 fine.
Sherry Elaine Fillmore, 50, Norton, was indicted on a count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, which carries a 10-year maximum prison term on conviction.
Jordan Eugene Martin, 29, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years on conviction.
Aaron Paul Lovell, 26, Appalachia, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm after commission of a felony, which carries a sentence of two to five years on conviction.