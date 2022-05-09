BLOUNTVILLE — A traffic stop just after midnight Monday left two people jailed on drug charges and police seizure of more than $11,000 in cash, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The following information was released Monday afternoon by SCSO:
A SCSO deputy patrolling Highway 390 near Bluff City saw a truck with multiple equipment violations and conducted a traffic stop.
The deputy spoke with two people after stopping the black 2002 Chevy Silverado: Katilin Street, 24, and William Estep, 61, both of Bluff City. A warrants check revealed Estep was wanted in Scott County, Virginia.
Street gave deputies permission to search the truck and substances believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana were located inside. Located with the marijuana was $11,221 in cash.
Estep claimed ownership of the marijuana.
Street and Estep were both charged with possession of the methamphetamine.
As of Monday afternoon, Street remained in the Sullivan County Jail, charged with Schedule II drug violations and a vehicle equipment violation. Her bond is $2,000.
Estep remained in the Sullivan County Jail, charged with Schedule II drug violations and Possession of Schedule VI for Resale. His bond is $5,000. There is a hold on Estep from Scott County, Virginia as well.