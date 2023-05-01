Crime logo police lights
GATE CITY — A former Scott County resident will serve 15 years in prison in connection with a 2018 attack on his wife.

Wise County and Norton Commonwealth's Attorney Office spokesperson Jessica Hood said on Monday that Robert Allen Brotherton, 48, of Rogersville in Hawkins County, was found guilty Thursday of aggravated malicious wounding, strangulation, abduction and violation of a protective order.

