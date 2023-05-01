GATE CITY — A former Scott County resident will serve 15 years in prison in connection with a 2018 attack on his wife.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth's Attorney Office spokesperson Jessica Hood said on Monday that Robert Allen Brotherton, 48, of Rogersville in Hawkins County, was found guilty Thursday of aggravated malicious wounding, strangulation, abduction and violation of a protective order.
The verdict followed a two-day bench trial before Scott County Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore.
BACKGROUND
According to court records, Brotherton was arrested on Nov. 18, 2018 by Scott County deputies at his Twin Springs residence after the second call by neighbors in two days. Deputies responded to a welfare check call the day before, but no one answered the door.
On the day of Brotherton's arrest, neighbors called dispatchers about a woman in her yard and screaming for help. They found Robin Stiltner, who told deputies that Brotherton held her captive the night before, attacked her and left her in the home without cell service to call for help.
Doctors later found Stiltner had suffered multiple neck fractures that left her with permanent injuries.
Kilgore sentenced Brotherton to a total of 40 years in prison on all four charges with 25 years suspended, probation and the potential of serving the remaining 25 years if he violates probation.
PROSECUTORS SPEAK
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Salyers acted as special prosecutors for the case.
“The purpose of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is to seek justice for all victims, especially victims of domestic violence of this brutality," Salyers said in the news release.
"The actions by Mr. Brotherton almost five years ago are unforgivable, and we are pleased that an appropriate sentence was handed down,” Salyers said. “My office was proud to fill in for Scott County in seeking justice for (the victim). This was an egregious case of domestic violence that left (the victim) with significant physical injuries and emotional scars.”
Hall thanked the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott and Wise County Victim Witness Offices and all others involved in the successful prosecution of the case.