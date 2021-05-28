KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is looking for the man who smashed the rear window of a police cruiser last Sunday.
The vandalism took place when the police cruiser was parked in the Shelby Street parking garage, according to a release from the KPD.
A review of surveillance video showed a white male struck and shattered the rear window with an unidentified object as he walked past the car. The man appeared to be accompanied by another white male who is also being sought as a person of interest, the KPD reports.
The suspect was wearing a white sleeveless shirt; the person of interest was wearing a long-sleeved black t-shirt.
If you have information about either man, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.