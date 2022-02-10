BLOUNTVILLE — A man jailed after an early morning shooting Thursday at a house in Bristol Tennessee, police said.
In response to a 911 hang up call, Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers responded to 412 Blountville Highway, according to a press release.
When police arrived a woman ran from the house and said she had been shot by a man still inside the house.
The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for what the press release described as minor injuries.
The Bristol Tennessee SWAT Team and negotiators were called to the scene and Robert Parks, 33, was taken into custody without further incident, according to the release.
Parks had a gunshot wound to the leg, was treated at a hospital, and then booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a probation violation.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.