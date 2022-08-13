KINGSPORT — A man who became unresponsive following a confrontation with a city police officer on Monday died at a local hospital Saturday morning.
Immediately after Monday's incident, Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton said Saturday, the agency contacted the office of the 2nd Judicial District attorney general with a request for an independent inquiry to be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Patton said the KPD's initial encounter with the man, whom he did not identify, happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Kroger on East Stone Drive.
A responding officer saw a man behaving “irrationally and aggressively” toward a customer, Patton said.
The man had blocked another vehicle in with his car and was beating on the windows of the other vehicle and shouting profanities at a woman inside, according to Patton.
The man became combative toward the officer, who used a “minimal level of force to defend himself,” Patton said.
During the incident, the man became “unresponsive,” and the reason is still under investigation, Patton said.
The officer rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital.
Patton said the KPD asked for the TBI's involvement "in the interest of complete transparency."
That investigation is ongoing at this time.
