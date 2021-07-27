BLOUNTVILLE — James D. Hamm Jr., convicted of the 2014 DUI, hit-and- run death of prominent Kingsport businessman Michael K. Locke, is up for possible parole again.
And Locke’s widow, Debbie, is collecting signatures on a petition opposing Hamm’s early release, which she will present at the parole hearing scheduled for Aug. 5 in Blountville.
This is the third time Hamm, sentenced to 14 years in 2016, has been up for parole. And the third time Debbie Locke and her family have had to fight what they see as a justice system that gives more rights to defendants than to victims.
At past parole hearings, she has been asked why she wants Hamm kept behind bars.
“That’s easy for me to answer,” Debbie Locke told the Times News. “He took half my life away from me. Mike was my best friend. He was my husband. He was a great father, a wonderful brother and son. My family is devastated over this. It’s something that you never get over. Ever.”
A jury found Hamm guilty of of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision involving a fatality and failure to exercise due care. That conviction in 2016 resulted in a 14-year prison sentence with no parole eligibility until 30% of the time had been served.
His eligibility came up in August 2017 due to “good time” credits dictated by Tennessee legislation, allowing convicts to knock off portions off their sentences by working institutional jobs, taking part in prison programs and remaining discipline-free.
Hamm had been given 887 credits for his incarceration in Sullivan County.
From Hamm’s arrest for Locke’s death in June 2014 through his sentencing two years later, Hamm received 703 pretrial/time-served credits and 184 for good behavior. Each credit earned counts as one day served.
“He got two credits the night he was arrested,” Debbie Locke said. “That made me furious. He came up for parole 1,500 days before he should have, in my opinion.”
Mike Locke founded the popular Kingsport eatery the Hot Dog Hut and served as state representative for the 2nd House District after the 2002 death of Rep. Keith Westmoreland. He was an active community volunteer in a number of organizations.
In May 2014, Locke was along Fort Henry Drive when he was fatally struck by Hamm’s vehicle. At the time of the incident, Locke was posting campaign signs for former Kingsport police officer Bud Hulsey, who went on to win the state 2nd House District seat, which he still holds.
Hamm was arrested on June 23, 2014.
Using witness statements and video, police and prosecutors pieced together this account of what occurred prior to Hamm hitting Locke:
• Hamm had visited the Colonial Heights Package Store on Fort Henry Drive. While leaving, he drove his SUV forward over a curb, across a sidewalk, and into the exterior wall of an adjacent restaurant in the strip mall, Raffaele’s.
• After striking Locke, an intoxicated Hamm pulled his vehicle over on John B. Dennis Highway. Kingsport police reported that a passing motorist sensed something was amiss and stopped, then took Hamm’s keys until officers arrived.
Hamm, 51, is incarcerated at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tipton, where Tennessee Department of Corrections records indicate his “supervision/custody level is “minimum trustee.” If he is not granted parole this time, he will next be eligible in 2023. His release date is in 2025.
In August 2015 — not far from the spot where Locke was struck — a sign was erected to recognize a section of Fort Henry Drive as the Michael K. Locke Memorial Bridge.
In May 2019, truth-in-sentencing legislation filed by Hulsey and Sen. Jon Lundberg was enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly.
The Ben Woodruff and Mike Locke Act prevents violent felons from using sentencing credits to speed up their release eligibility date, while nonviolent felons would get to use those sentencing credits.
“The bill could not be retroactive,” Debbie Locke said. “But it will help future victims.”
In recent weeks, multiple local businesses had copies of her petition opposing Hamm’s parole available for the public to sign. She collected many of those on Tuesday to deliver in advance of the parole hearing. But Debbie Locke continues to seek signatures and will hand deliver those obtained between now and the parole hearing.
An online version of the petition can be found at change.org. The current petition was created on July 12 and as of Tuesday evening had more than 2,100 online signatures. Hard copies for the public continue to be available at Blue Ridge Properties on Broad Street and at Mac’s Medicine Mart on Center Street (at Fort Henry Drive). And if you can’t make it to those locations, Debbie Locke will gladly help you find a petition to sign. Just give her a call at (423) 677-1944.
It could take up to four weeks for the parole board’s decision to be rendered.