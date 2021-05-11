BLOUNTVILLE — A Kingsport man charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer after allegedly shooting at police last month now faces multiple charges in federal court.
According to a press release issued Tuesday morning by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office:
• Edward Zanes, 46, has been the subject of an investigation relating to methamphetamine sales and distribution for several months.
• On April 17, the SCSO was called to Wadlow Gap Road in reference to a shooting incident. Zanes was arrested there after allegedly firing at a Virginia State Police officer and a Scott County deputy.
• In addition to the two counts of attempted second-degree murder, Zanes was charged with felony evading arrest.
• The investigation into the incident led to the discovery of a 9mm handgun, various ammunition, 64 Xanax pills, 56 grams of methamphetamine, several knives, drug paraphernalia, $2,620 in cash, and a safe.
• A search warrant was obtained for the safe and an additional 179 grams of methamphetamine was located, as well as $16,180 in cash.
• The discovery of the additional drugs, weapons, and cash resulted in charges being placed against Zanes in federal court. The new charges are possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of Schedule IV for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• As of Tuesday morning, Zanes remained in the Sullivan County Jail, with holds from multiple other agencies.