BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday on multiple counts of aggravated burglary after tips and assistance from the public helped identify him, according to a release issued Wednesday morning by the agency.
The release included the following:
• More than $100,000 worth of items, allegedly stolen during more than a dozen burglary cases spanning multiple counties and states, have been recovered during the investigation.
• On Monday, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Anderson P. Fowler, age 28, who was initially a person of interest in a string of recent residential burglaries.
•The recovered items led detectives to connect Fowler to more than one dozen burglary cases, spanning multiple counties and multiple states.
• Fowler’s initial charges consist of multiple counts of aggravated burglary in Sullivan County.
• Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
• Any law enforcement agencies who believe Fowler could be connected with unsolved burglaries in their jurisdiction can call Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 423-224-1753.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their tips and assistance that led to the arrest of Anderson P. Fowler.