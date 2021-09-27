CLIFTON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy over the weekend, authorities said.
Todd Stricklin, 48, of Clifton was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in the death of the Hardin County deputy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander identified the deputy as Matthew Locke, saying he died after being "senselessly fired upon" Saturday while trying to help another deputy as they responded to a domestic disturbance.
Officers who responded to the residence in Clifton found Stricklin armed with a handgun and ordered him to drop the weapon, but he did not and shot the deputy as he approached to assist others, the bureau statement said.
After the shooting, Stricklin ran into a wooded area but was found a few hours later and taken into custody, authorities said.
In addition to being a deputy, Locke was a member of the Tennessee National Guard, Alexander said.
"We remember Deputy Locke for his selfless dedication, absolute courage and unparalleled commitment," Alexander said. "Our community has lost a hero. Our department has lost a brother."