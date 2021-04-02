UPDATE:
Emmet Kimberlin was located at a residence in Kingsport just before 4 p.m., arrested and charged with first degree murder, and will be housed in the Sullivan County Jail, according the the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
At the scene, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said a domestic situation between the female victim and Kimberlin preceded the murder, and the sheriff's office had responded to calls at the residence in the past.
BLOUNTVILLE — Emmet Daniel Kimberlin, 33, is sought by police, who describe him as the suspect in a homicide Friday morning near Kingsport, according to a press release issued by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
From that release:
At 10:20 a.m. Friday the sheriff’s office was notified a murder had occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Hooven Street.
Kimberlin, of Kingsport, quickly became the suspect and deputies and investigators are actively seeking his whereabouts.
Kimberlin is believed to be in a late 1990’s green Honda CRV.
Anyone with information regarding his location should not approach him, but should call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or 911.
The name of the deceased will be released pending notification of next of kin.
At this time, there is no further information that can be released regarding the homicide as this is an ongoing investigation.
A recent jail booking photo of Emmet Kimberlin was provided.
Hooven Street is located off Orebank Road, northeast of Cleek Road, just outside the city limits.